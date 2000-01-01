It's hard to know how to help a friend in need.

Do you send them flowers? Do you offer to take them to dinner? Do you push them to seek help?

Toeing the line between looking out for your friends and looking out for yourself is never easy.

To help us out, Allira is joined by Jemma Sbeg, host of The Psychology Of Your 20s podcast. She gives us a toolkit for how to help a friend in need, while looking out for ourselves.

THE END BITS

Keep up with Jemma on her podcast, The Psychology Of Your 20s

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Jemma Sbeg

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au