Fill My Cup

Happy pride!

Today we're joined by someone who makes the world a whole lot brighter. Sandy McIntyre came out as non-binary in 2020, but identified as queer from a young age.

This episode Sandy joins Allira to break down what non-binary means to them, how to use social media to find your community and gives us list of non-binary and trans creators to follow on socials who fill their cup.

This is a chat not to be missed!

You can keep up with our glorious guest Sandy McIntyre here and you can find their blog here.

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Sandy McIntyre

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

