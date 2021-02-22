Introducing Mamamia's newest podcast HER with Sophie Cachia

Sophie Cachia was a married mum-of-two when her life changed unexpectedly after meeting… HER. And she isn’t alone.

Over six episodes, Sophie speaks to women from across the world whose lives changed when they discovered they were attracted to women.

This episode Sophie speaks with Fill My Cup host Allira Potter.

At 22, Allira was married to a man who she would spend the next decade with, but her life took an unexpected turn, and it left her longing for more.

This episode Sophie and Allira get candid about sex, open up about what dating looks like after marriage, and why lesbians move so fast!

Listen to Sophie's bonus episode talking about how to go down on a woman here.

