Fill My Cup

If you're grieving a loved one, this time of year hurts the most.

So we wanted to drop in for a little reminder: It's okay to just survive this Christmas.

Allira Potter is joined by Sally Douglas and Imogen Carn, Founders of the Good Mourning podcast and soon to be authors to share their best tips for getting through Christmas and how they like to honour those who've passed.

THE END BITS

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Sally Douglas and Imogen Carn

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au