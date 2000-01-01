Fill My Cup

It's Mother's Day and our socials are overflowing with the brunches, the flowers, the presents and the smiling pictures of everyone spending time with their mums.

It's supposed to be a happy day to celebrate the women who raised us. But what does Mother's Day look like when you've lost your mum?

Today we're speaking with co-hosts of the podcast and book Good Mourning - Imogen Carn and Sally Douglas about the reality of Mother's Day when you're grieving.

You can find Sally and Imogen's book here and their podcast here

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Imogen Carn and Sally Douglas

Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

