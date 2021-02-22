As we head towards Jan 26th we know you're probably thinking about how to be a better ally.

To give us some inspiration, Allira shares with us some of the best lesser known first nations accounts and creators to add to our feeds ahead of January.

She explains why she loves them and the causes they help to combat.

THE END BITS

Keep up with all the instagram accounts we mentioned in today's episode:

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au