Fill My Cup

What's your go-to toxic coping mechanism? Avoidance, procrastination...isolation? Don't worry, we've all been there.

On the show today we're joined by author and poet Kris Kneen to explore some coping mechanisms that won't make you feel like crap. Who knows, they might actually make you feel better!

We're embracing vulnerability today and talking about what happens when you let yourself feel.

THE END BITS

GET IN TOUCH:

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Kris Kneen

Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Producer: Tegan Sadler

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au