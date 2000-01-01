Fill My Cup

Going vegan isn't easy. But imagine what it's like when your job is primarily on the road and fast food fills up majority of your diet.

6 years ago, DJ Tigerlily, Dara Lawson went vegan and (for the most part) she hasn't looked back.

She joins Allira Potter to chat veganism and pregnancy, the stigma of a vegan diet and the barriers to going vegan...

You can keep up with Dara's vegan journey on Instagram @our.soul.purpose

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Dara Lawson, Tigerlily

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

