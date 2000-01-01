Loving your body doesn't come easy.

For most of us, it's an ever changing internal debate. We go through those days or weeks of loving ourselves only to be hit by something that completely derails us.

But we want you to know that's okay and that's It's not easy for anyone.

So today we've invited on Deni Todorovič, stylist, podcaster and LGBTQIA+ activist to chat how they learnt (and are learning) to love their body in that hopes that we can too.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

Listen to Deni on Mamamia's podcast What Are You Wearing!

SURVEY:

We know it can sometimes be tricky to put your health and general wellbeing first and that’s why we want to hear from you in a short survey. And to thank you for your time, you will go in the running to win one of four $50 Gift Vouchers!

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Deni Todorovič

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.