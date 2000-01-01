Fill My Cup

Sasha was just a tween when she was told she was,"Too pretty for an Aboriginal".

That sentence changed the course of her life.

Sasha Kutabah Sarago is an author, A former model and founder of Ascension, Australia’s first digital lifestyle platform for women of colour. She joins Allira today to unpack how we can decolonise our understanding of beauty.

You can buy Sasha's book, Gigorou now!

