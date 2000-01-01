Fill My Cup

Feeling a little financially hungover?

Did you spend too much over Christmas? Or maybe you bought too many rounds on NYE?

This time of year is expensive. so we don't blame you if you're staring at your account balance in a panic.

Thankfully today Allira is joined by Victoria Devine, multi-award-winning financial adviser and host of the very popular podcast She's On The Money. They chat about how to realistically get your finances in order for the year ahead.

Victoria's new book, Investing With She's On The Money is out now!

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Victoria Devine

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au