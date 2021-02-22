What if we could change our mood just by changing how we breathe?

The art of breathing well is a skill we often underestimated.

So on today's episode Allira is joined by writer and meditation teacher Caitlin Cady to explain to us how the art of breath work changed her life.

Plus, she shares with us a quick exercise we can do in under three minutes to shift our mood.

THE END BITS

Caitlin Cady's new book, The Hope Dealer is out now!

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Caitlin Cady

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au