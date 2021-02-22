Fill My Cup

These days, body positivity it a bit of a loaded concept.

So today we wanted to introduce to you another idea...

Body neutrality: Our body is simply a vessel that carries us through life.

Allira Potter is joined by Carmen Azzopardi (@zigs_mom) Content Creator and PR Fairy to talk about her battle with body neutrality and the reality of accepting your body when you live online.

