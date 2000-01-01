Fill My Cup

Ever looked for a wellness app and thought... Is this app really worth paying for?

Wellness apps are perfect for breaking up your day and making space for a little mindfulness, but its hard to know what apps are really worth our money.

Today, Allira shares with us the apps for your mind, body and soul that are actually worth paying for.

Plus, some of our listeners share with us the wellness & mindfulness apps that fill their cups.

THE END BITS

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au