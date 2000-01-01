Fill My Cup

Ever been scrolling instagram and seen someone share an aura photo?

You know those headshot style photos covered in bright colours that look kinda like a polaroid?

If you're like us you've probably wondered what it's really like to get your aura read.

Today, Allira is joined by Aura Reader and Energetic Healer, Julia Smith. She joins us to chat about what it's really like to get an aura read, how it works and how it might fill your cup.

THE END BITS

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Julia Smith

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

