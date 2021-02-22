Fill My Cup

Ever wonder through life noticing the same numbers, over and over again?

Maybe you saw 333 on a street sign or made a wish at 11:11.

Angel numbers are everywhere, It's the universes way of sending you a message (we know it's pretty woo-woo). Today, Allira graces us with a basic b*tch breakdown on angels numbers, where to find them and how they can give you some guidance.

Host: Allira Potter

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

