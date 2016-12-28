I'm Still Here

fighting for fair

28 Dec 2016 · 14 minutes

I'm Still Here
She’s fabulous, she’s fierce, she’s Carlotta - Australia’s most famous transgender woman. But beneath the glitz and glamour of her stardom is another story - her lifelong battle for acceptance.

Fighting For Fair is a partnership between Mamamia and Maurice Blackburn, Australia’s leading social justice law firm.

More on Maurice Blackburn: https://www.mauriceblackburn.com.au/

Your host is Corinne Grant.

Podcast produced by Beth Gibson.

Podcast concept by Maurice Blackburn.

Executive Producer of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.
Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

