Fighting For The Serenity

fighting for fair

08 Feb 2017 · 13 minutes

You probably know Michael Caton from a little film called ‘The Castle’. But did you know he’s also a battler for the environment?

Fighting For Fair is a partnership between Mamamia and Maurice Blackburn, Australia’s leading social justice law firm.

More on Maurice Blackburn: https://www.mauriceblackburn.com.au/

Your host is Corinne Grant.

Podcast produced by Beth Gibson.

Podcast concept by Maurice Blackburn.

Executive Producer of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

