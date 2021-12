Dannii Minogue knew early on her life would be one spent on the stage. At just 8 years old she was singing and dancing in front of a national audience on Young Talent Time. Dannii joined host Emma Gillespie to relieve the highs and lows of being a teen idol.





CREDITS

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead