Extraordinary Stories

She was the queen of Nickelodeon, beloved by teens of the noughties. But just as her movie career was taking off, something happened to Amanda Bynes. In this two-part series, we’re looking back on the life and career of Amanda Bynes before, during and after things got out of control.
We’ll dive into the paparazzi culture that hounded and taunted young Hollywood starlets, and question our historic understanding of the mental health issues at play. What caused Amanda Bynes to crumble alongside a generation of young stars? And where has Amanda been for the last nine years?
