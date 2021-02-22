Tina Arena is an Aussie icon and household name, thanks to songs like 'Chains' and 'Sorrento Moon'. But before she became a global success, Filippina Lydia "Tina" Arena was just a talented young hopeful, trying to figure out what came next at 16 years old after her career on Young Talent Time. In this week's bonus episode of Extraordinary Stories, Tina shares her journey from child star to superstar.

With thanks to Tina Arena.



GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/



CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie, with Holly Wainwright

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.