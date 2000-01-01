Extraordinary Stories

Why Linda Evangelista disappeared from public life in 2016, while her peers were still ruling runways, gracing magazine covers and spear-heading beauty campaigns was a mystery. Until an Instagram post in September 2021, where she revealed herself as the victim of a rare side effect from a cosmetic procedure. Instead of freezing fat cells, Linda claims she experienced the opposite. In her quest to remain one of the most beautiful women in the world Linda, in her own words felt "deformed."



As Linda pursues a multi-million dollar lawsuit, in this final episode we dive into the paradoxical world of beauty and the unique pressures faced by ageing supermodels.





CREDITS:



Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead





With thanks to



Paula Joye, Former Editor of Cleo, Stylist - @paulajoye

Kirsty Clements - Author of Why Did I Buy That?

Laurie Marsden - Former Model, Psychotherapist

Nicole Bonython-Hines - Stylist

Dr Vivienne Lewis - Psychologist

Dr Cara McDonald - Dermatologist

Leigh Campbell - Executive Editor, Mamamia

Jason Sheeler - Deputy West Coast Editor, PEOPLE Magazine and Co-Host of PEOPLE in the '90s - @jasonsheeler



SOURCES



Tim Blank - Fashion File

FOX 8 Australia's Next Top Model

Models: The Film

Entertainment Tonight



