Extraordinary Stories

In trying to put an end to the legal quagmire they found themselves in, Pamela and Tommy Lee signed away the rights to their stolen sex tape, and to any future profits it would make. It was an insult to injury, after the viral home movie saw the couple become some of the first victims of a crime often misnamed as ‘revenge porn.’ A crime so pervasive it forces many of us to ask ourselves “who else has seen my nudes?”
CREDITS
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Sydney Pead
With thanks to:
Kathy Kenzora - Host - History of the 90s Podcast
Amanda Chicago Lewis - Journalist
Assoc. Professor Lynn Comella - Gender Studies, University of Nevada
Julie Inman Grant - Australia's eSafety Commissioner
and a special thanks to Tia and James.
