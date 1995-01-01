Subscribe to MPlus for unlimited access to Extraordinary Stories



When Tommy Lee licked Pam Anderson’s face from chin to temple at a New Year's Eve party in 1995, it was the beginning of one of Hollywood’s most intense and frenzied romances. Less than two months later the bad-boy Mötley Crüe drummer and sex-symbol Baywatch actor were married on a beach in Mexico. But wedded bliss for the 90s glam couple was short-lived, after a disgruntled electrician broke into their house to steal their most prized possessions. Little did he, or the couple know what he stole would change the world of pornography, technology and their lives forever.



CREDITS

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead



With thanks to:

Kathy Kenzora - Host - History of the 90s Podcast

Amanda Chicago Lewis - Journalist



Sources

The Untold Story of the World's Most Infamous Sex Tape - Rolling Stones

The Tonight Show

Baywatch

ITV - Life Stories