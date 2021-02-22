Extraordinary Stories

She was one of the most photographed women in the world, now even the paparazzi are struggling to snap a photo of Linda Evangelista. The original 90s supermodel has become a recluse, while her contemporaries continue with lucrative careers, claiming a cosmetic procedure left her permanently disfigured.



But before her greatest downfall, how did this Canadian-born beauty queen become the most super of The Supermodels?



SOURCES

Fashion File



With Thanks to:



Kirstie Clements

Nicole Bonython-Hines

Jayson Brunsdon





GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/



CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie, with Holly Wainwright

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.