Become a Mamamia Subscriber for unlimited access to Extraordinary Stories

Seven hundred years ago a woman betrayed by the ruler of Monaco cursed the future of his family: no descendant of the House of Grimaldi would ever find happiness in marriage. On this season of Extraordinary Stories our host Emma Gillespie dives into the modern-day impact of that curse. Did it play a part in the tragic demise of the Hollywood star turned princess Grace Kelly?



CREDITS

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead



With thanks to:

Professor Chandrika Kaul- Historian, University of St Andrews

Maddalena Mastrostefano - Royal Correspondent, Royal Central

Chelsea McLaughlin - Entertainment Reporter, Mamamia



SOURCES:

Entertainment Tonight

Graham Bassinger, 2017

MGM archives

The Times



GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/