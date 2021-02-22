Extraordinary Stories

As a 19-year-old model at the start of her career, Laurie Marsden went to a party in a Paris apartment. Late into the night after most of the guests had gone, she claims her boss— modelling agent mogul Gerald Marie (and future husband of Linda Evangelista) pushed her into a bedroom, and tried to rape her. She escaped, but the next week, her would-be attacker obliterated every modelling job she had lined up. Laurie had to start over. Almost 40 years later, Laurie is a psychotherapist based in Brisbane where she helps other women unpack their own trauma. It has inspired her to join dozens of other accusers of Gerald Marie as they try to change French laws, and fight for justice.



CREDITS

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead

With Thanks to Laurie Marsden





