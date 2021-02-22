Extraordinary Stories

In 1971, Australian TV changed forever when a brand new show called 'Young Talent Time' burst onto screens in lounge rooms across the country. For 18 years, it held a place in the hearts of Australians at a time when family entertainment was king and "mullet" hairstyles reigned supreme. A unique mix of pop hits, flashy dance routines and wholesome performances by a team of talented children and teens catapulted the show into enormous success, and launched the careers of some of the country's biggest music exports including Tina Arena and Dannii Minogue.





We take a stroll through the past to discover how this TV-music juggernaut came to be one of the most loved shows ever made in Australia.





