1. ‘I Told You I Was Trouble’ - The Amy Winehouse Story

Extraordinary Stories

Mamamia Podcasts

1. ‘I Told You I Was Trouble’ - The Amy Winehouse Story

You can recognise it in an instant, that iconic voice and a candid style of songwriting beyond her years. The sound of Amy Winehouse was a sound unheard of since the days of Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. But the name ‘Amy Winehouse’ seems to be as synonymous with talent as it is tragedy. On this season we’ll dive deep into the life of Amy. From her rise to fame, her artistry, to her pain, her loves, and her losses. Could she have been saved? What does her death tell us about the pervasive grip of addiction and fame?


CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Emma Gillespie and Tia Ucich

Guest booking: Kally Borg 

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou


With thanks to:

Dr Peter Hughes
Eleni Papavasileiou

Polly Taylor 

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships