3. The Life & Death Of Charlotte Dawson: ‘A Beautiful, Fragile Girl Who Just Wanted To Be Loved’

On this episode of Extraordinary Stories: The Life & Death Of Charlotte Dawson, we’ll learn about the aftermath of Charlotte’s death. From the immediate aftershocks to her long-term legacy. What have we learned from the death of Charlotte Dawson? Has anything changed for the better? And, the question that torments everyone who loved Charlotte, could she have been saved?

CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie
Writers: Emma Gillespie, Tia Ucich & Holly Wainwright
Producers: Emma Gillespie & Tia Ucich
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff

WITH THANKS TO:

Erin Molan
Georgie Harman
Melissa Hoyer
Jo Cassemento
Simone Holtznagel

SOURCES:
Air Kiss & Tell: Memoirs of a Blow-Up Doll by Charlotte Dawson and Jo Thornley

GET IN TOUCH:

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.