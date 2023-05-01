Subscribe to MPlus for unlimited access to Extraordinary Stories



On this episode of Extraordinary Stories: The Life & Death Of Charlotte Dawson, we’ll learn about the aftermath of Charlotte’s death. From the immediate aftershocks to her long-term legacy. What have we learned from the death of Charlotte Dawson? Has anything changed for the better? And, the question that torments everyone who loved Charlotte, could she have been saved?





CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Writers: Emma Gillespie, Tia Ucich & Holly Wainwright

Producers: Emma Gillespie & Tia Ucich

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff

WITH THANKS TO:

Erin Molan

Georgie Harman

Melissa Hoyer

Jo Cassemento

Simone Holtznagel

SOURCES:

Air Kiss & Tell: Memoirs of a Blow-Up Doll by Charlotte Dawson and Jo Thornley

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.