Extraordinary Stories

On our last episode, we learnt about Charlotte’s early years and a coming of age that included a love affair with fashion. We heard how a teenager from New Zealand made it big on the Australian modelling scene, and how her reputation was destroyed in the wake of a public and messy marriage breakdown.

On this episode, we’ll hear how Charlotte Dawson rebranded herself to become a television star, a mentor and an advocate. You’ll hear from the people who were with her in the wonderful moments of a glamorous life, and through the horrific side-effects of having often vicious strangers critique your every word and move.

And we’ll hear from the people who were with her at the end, as Charlotte Dawson, fire horse, began to sink under the pressure.





CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Writers: Emma Gillespie, Tia Ucich & Holly Wainwright

Producers: Emma Gillespie & Tia Ucich

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff

WITH THANKS TO:

Melissa Hoyer, Jo Cassemento & Simone Holtznagel

SOURCES:

Air Kiss & Tell: Memoirs of a Blow-Up Doll by Charlotte Dawson and Jo Thornley

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.