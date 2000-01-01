Extraordinary Stories

News
2. The Kennedy Women: "They're Killing Kennedys"

Subscribe for early access to the next episode.

Ethel Skakel Kennedy has been called stoic and brave as many times as she’s been called cold and cruel. But as we dive deeper into her story, we’ll learn what it really took to love and lose a Kennedy, to be widowed by another Kennedy assassination, and raise eleven children as the single mother of a very private, public family...


CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Writers: Emma Gillespie and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Emma Gillespie & Siobhan Moran-McFarlane

Audio Production: Elissa Ratliff and Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff


WITH THANKS TO:

William D Cohan, Tina Cassidy, Susan Broomhall, Laurence Leamer, Aricia Skiddmore-Williams and Brooke Siffrin 

SOURCES:
The Kennedy Heirs, J. Randy Taraborelli
Jackie, A Tale of Two Sisters
Secret Lives: Jackie Kennedy
Jacqueline Kennedy: Historic Conversations on Life with John F. Kennedy
https://www.jfklibrary.org/
The Washington Post
Even The Rich

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures