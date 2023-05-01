Subscribe for early access to unreleased seasons of Extraordinary Stories



Before her life-defining marriage to JFK, Jaqueline Bouvier was an aspiring journalist, and socialite with big career ambitions. She knew marrying an up-and-coming US congressman would come with a series of expectations. But she could never have predicted how crucial she would be in her husband’s political campaigning, presidential election and in the legacy of The Kennedy family in US politics. But, more-so, she couldn’t have imagined the heartache it would bring.





CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Writers: Emma Gillespie and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Emma Gillespie & Siobhan Moran-McFarlane

Audio Production: Elissa Ratliff and Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff

WITH THANKS TO:

William D Cohan

Tina Cassidy

Susan Broomhall

Laurence Leamer

Aricia Skiddmore-Williams

Brooke Siffrin

SOURCES:

The Kennedy Heirs, J. Randy Taraborelli

Jackie, A Tale of Two Sisters

Secret Lives: Jackie Kennedy

Jacqueline Kennedy: Historic Conversations on Life with John F. Kennedy

https://www.jfklibrary.org/

The Washington Post

Even The Rich

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.