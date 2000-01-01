News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Everyone Has An Ex

Mamamia Podcasts

Twice Bitten

Relationships can teach us a lot. Where our bar sits, how we want to be treated, what we’re into and what we’re not. But it’s often when a relationship fails we learn even more. Sam found that out the hard way.

So you should be able to take those lessons into the next relationship, learning from past mistakes and being more confident in what you want. Right?

But anyone who’s had an ex knows that’s often easier said than done…

Follow us on Instagram: @everyonehasanex

Email us: everyonehasanex@mintymedia.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.