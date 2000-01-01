News
Everyone Has An Ex

Mamamia Podcasts

Too Good To Be True

The age of online dating. It certainly has its ups and downs. Sure, it takes away a bit of that face-to-face connection you’d get meeting someone at a bar. But it also means you don’t have to be in the same bar as someone to meet them. There’s a whole world full of options right at your fingertips. And it allowed Sophie to meet Stelios.

And it’s a normal way to meet someone. Gone are the days of being concerned about creeps lurking in dark rooms on their keyboards, or embarrassment about connecting with someone through a screen. These days, you know who people are when you speak to them online...don’t you?

