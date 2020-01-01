Too Good To Be True

Everyone Has An Ex

Mamamia Podcasts

Too Good To Be True

The age of online dating. It certainly has its ups and downs. Sure, it takes away a bit of that face-to-face connection you’d get meeting someone at a bar. But it also means you don’t have to be in the same bar as someone to meet them. There’s a whole world full of options right at your fingertips. And it allowed Sophie to meet Stelios.

And it’s a normal way to meet someone. Gone are the days of being concerned about creeps lurking in dark rooms on their keyboards, or embarrassment about connecting with someone through a screen. These days, you know who people are when you speak to them online...don’t you?

Follow us on Insta: @everyonehasanex

Email us: everyonehasanex@mintymedia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money