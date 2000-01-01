Everyone Has An Ex

Some couples just have it all, don’t they? The house, the dog, the two beautiful children and an amazing, close friendship group to share it all with.

But of course, any relationship has its moments over time. People can become complacent, find themselves bored of the day-to-day, sometimes, one of them may even stray. But a little bump in the road in an otherwise happy and fulfilling life together was something Sally thought she and husband Dave could surely overcome…or so she thought.

Follow us on Instagram: @everyonehasanex

Email us: everyonehasanex@mintymedia.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.