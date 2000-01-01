Everyone Has An Ex

News
One & Only

Urban Myths. A story or statement that is not true, but is often repeated and believed by many. Some people believe the idea of a soul mate to be one of these urban myths. That there’s one person on this planet meant for each of us. Well according to Steve, this concept was as real as they come.

But what about that other urban myth….you know the one where you put a frog in a pot of water and when you gradually heat it, the frog will stay there, not realising it’s getting hot until it boils to death. Small changes that build up to big ones and by that stage, you just don’t know how to get out…

