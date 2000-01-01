News
Everyone Has An Ex

Mamamia Podcasts

Obsession

Love bombing. We’ve all heard of it. When, right at the start of a relationship, one party bombs the other with so much love, attention and romance, the other just can’t resist.

And for Stella, there was even an added layer that it came from her high school sweetheart.

But while those seemingly innocent gestures may make you feel warm and sparkly in the beginning, there’s nothing innocent about them at all. That love and attention turns into control and manipulation…and the romance, into gaslighting and abuse.

CONTENT WARNING: This episode deals with drug use, mental ill health and domestic abuse and may be triggering for some listeners. If you or someone you know needs support, please call 1800RESPECT - 1800 737 732. You can also visit their website at https://1800respect.org.au/

You can also find links to other resources, hotlines and websites at White Ribbon Australia - https://www.whiteribbon.org.au/helplines/

Follow us on Instagram @everyonehasanex

Email us: everyonehasanex@mintymedia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.