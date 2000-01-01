Everyone Has An Ex

A question for you Dear Listeners, Can men and women….just be friends? It’s a debate as old as time. And in any new relationship, a male best friend can be a bone of contention, which was exactly the case for Emily and Ben….when it came to Emily’s best mate, Chris.

But isn’t the main argument FOR men and women being friends that if they wanted to be together, they would be? Ben had nothing to worry about. Emily and Chris were just the best of friends. Emily loved Ben and she would never lie to him….would she?

CONTENT WARNING: This episode deals with coercive control and domestic violence and may be triggering for some listeners. If you or someone you know needs support, please call 1800RESPECT - 1800 737 732. You can also visit their website at https://1800respect.org.au/.

You can also find links to other resources, hotlines and websites at White Ribbon Australia - https://www.whiteribbon.org.au/Find-Help/Help-Lines

Follow us on Instagram: @everyonehasanex

Email us: everyonehasanex@mintymedia.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.