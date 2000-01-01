News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Everyone Has An Ex

Mamamia Podcasts

In Plain Sight

They say love is blind, but do we ever really listen? Because in those first precious moments with a new love, where you’re sharing stories, trading secrets and talking for hours on end, you truly think there’s nothing that will shake that unbreakable bond. And that was the case for Rachel and Ben.  

But dear listener, no matter how many hours you spend talking, or how many truths be told, can you ever really truly know someone? Because some parts will always remain hidden…sometimes in deep, dark corners….and sometimes, in plain sight, just waiting to be found.

CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains extremely adult themes, dealing with drug use and suicidal ideation and child abuse. Listener discretion is advised.

Email us: everyonehasanex@mintymedia.com

Follow up on insta: @everyonehasanex

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.