Everyone Has An Ex

They say love is blind, but do we ever really listen? Because in those first precious moments with a new love, where you’re sharing stories, trading secrets and talking for hours on end, you truly think there’s nothing that will shake that unbreakable bond. And that was the case for Rachel and Ben.

But dear listener, no matter how many hours you spend talking, or how many truths be told, can you ever really truly know someone? Because some parts will always remain hidden…sometimes in deep, dark corners….and sometimes, in plain sight, just waiting to be found.

CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains extremely adult themes, dealing with drug use and suicidal ideation and child abuse. Listener discretion is advised.

