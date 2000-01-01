Everyone Has An Ex

Did you know, dear listeners, there was - not that long ago - a time before the internet? Before people met on Tinder or e-harmony, or sliding into each other’s DMs. A time when two people actually met in person before deciding if they wanted to be together! Well it was way back then when Luke met and fell in love, with Lucy.

But of course then the internet did come along, bringing new ways to connect, new ways to explore the world and new ways of finding out what’s really going on behind closed doors.

