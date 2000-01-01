Everyone Has An Ex

News
Ghost Story

America. The land of the free. There’s always been an unofficial rite of passage for single Aussie twenty-somethings to live it up in the country that rom-coms and Sex & The City made oh-so-appealing. But as the age old story goes, isn’t it always the way that when you plan on being single, the universe has other ideas. 

But the thing about stories is that they can take on many forms. And sometimes, what may start out as a love story, can oh so suddenly, turn into a ghost story. 

Follow us: @everyonehasanex

Contact us: everyonehasanex@mintymedia.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.