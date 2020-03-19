Meet Mireille

Welcome to Eligible! The dating podcast that's all about finding you love at first sound.

Today's single is Mireille and here's a little bit about her...

Age: 24

Occupation: Talent & Culture Coordinator

Top three things he wants from a relationship: Fun & adventure, support & encouragement, strong connection & love

How she describes herself: I’m excitable and light hearted but can also have deep conversations. I’m family and friends oriented and love quality time with them. I think I’m thoughtful & genuine, and I seize the opportunity to make someone’s day. I’m a good communicator and I’m comfortable being vulnerable when I need to be.

Best quality: I think my genuine nature.

Worst quality: I can be an over-thinker and I worry a little too much.

What she hopes to get out of this experience: I love the idea of being a part of a brand new dating medium, especially as I love podcasts so much. I would like the chance to meet some interesting women as I find that I don’t come across as someone who is interested in women so this is a fantastic opportunity for me.

HOW DOES THE SHOW WORK?

Every Friday our host, Rachel Corbett, sits down with an eligible single to have the awkward first date for you so you can get a sense of whether this person is worth your time. She'll also do the reference checks by calling up a few of the women in the eligible single's life to find out what they're really like.

At the end of each episode, if you like what you hear, we'll give you a secret code you can enter at mamamia.com.au/eligible so you can see what your new love interest looks like and how to contact them.

The rest is up to cupid!

