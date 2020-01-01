Meet Callum

Welcome to Eligible! The dating podcast that's all about finding you love at first sound.

Today's single is Callum and here's a little bit about him...

Age: 28

Occupation: Account Manager at a Media Agency

Top three things he wants from a relationship:

I know everyone says this, but no games. Let’s be honest with each other. Good banter and a lot of laughs. Great food. I can’t keep eating at restaurants alone

How he describes himself: I am pretty easygoing and level-headed. While I'm pretty passionate about politics, the environment etc., on a personal level I get along with almost anyone.

I am curious about the world and I love learning and creating new things.

Clearly I think I’m pretty funny too, seeing as I moonlight as a stand-up comedian.

Best quality: I asked my friend to help me with this – he said my sense of humour. I think maybe it’s this as well as my ability to stay positive and make light of any situation.

Worst quality: Judging by how long it took me to fill out this application, probably my tendency to procrastinate.

What he hopes to get out of this experience: Some great dates, maybe a long-term relationship. And to have fun along the way.

If you’d like to get to know Callum better, head to www.mamamia.com.au/eligible, enter the code word you heard in the episode and you'll get access to Daniel's details and photo.

This episode is brought to you by Fantastic Furniture, the perfect place to find the heart of your home.

HOW DOES THE SHOW WORK?

Every Friday our host, Rachel Corbett, sits down with an eligible single to have the awkward first date for you so you can get a sense of whether this person is worth your time. She'll also do the reference checks by calling up a few of the women in the eligible single's life to find out what they're really like.

At the end of each episode, if you like what you hear, we'll give you a secret code you can enter at mamamia.com.au/eligible so you can see what your new love interest looks like and how to contact them.

The rest is up to cupid!

CREDITS:

Host: Rachel Corbett

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US:

Got an Eligible single you'd like to nominate for the show? Send us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au.

Don't want to miss an episode? Subscribe to the show at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/eligible/

Looking for something else to listen to? You'll find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Take our Eligible Feedback Survey for your chance to win a $50 EFTPOS voucher and be loved forever by us. Here's a link to the survey: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5463633/58d05dc0158f