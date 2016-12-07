News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

cant live without

07 Dec 2016 · 34 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

She’s the founder of I Quit Sugar, lives her life out of one suitcase and is always on the move. So what are the things that New York Times Bestselling Author Sarah Wilson can’t live without? Zucchinis. Yes, really. The former host of MasterChef opens up about the misconceptions of quitting sugar, the fact that yes, she does actually EAT sugar and what it was like being the Editor of Cosmopolitan Magazine when she had never owned a handbag. On Sarah’s suggestion, grab a glass of red wine (it’s better for you) and some dark chocolate and enjoy the final episode of Can’t Live Without this season.

This show is hosted by Mel Buttle

And proudly produced for the Foxtel Lifestyle Channel. #getcarriedaway with Foxtel Lifestyle.

Find out more about Sarah Wilson and all things I Quit Sugar here.

If you want to subscribe to Can’t Live Without, go to apple.co/mamamia, where you will find all of Mamamia’s podcasts, as well as any book we ever talk about on any of our shows in one place.

More Episodes

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

34 minutes  ·  07 Dec 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Andrew Winter Can't Live Without

34 minutes  ·  23 Nov 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Paul West Can't Live Without

33 minutes  ·  09 Nov 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Nick Tobias Can't Live Without.

27 minutes  ·  26 Oct 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Shaynna Blaze Can't Live Without

34 minutes  ·  12 Oct 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Matt Moran Can't Live Without

22 minutes  ·  28 Sep 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coming soon.....

1 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2016

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio