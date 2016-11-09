What Paul West Can't Live Without

Are you living a crazy, overscheduled and undernourished inner-city life? Do you dream of escaping to the country? Perhaps a weatherboard cottage in the middle of nowhere, where the only sound is the scratching of chooks, a few pigs squealing, and the rustle of the wind through your vegie garden? You need to meet Paul West. He was a tattooed chef at in inner-city Melbourne restaurant. Then, In 2012, he had an epiphany. To move to Hobart, live off the land, and lead a more sustainable life. Now as the host of River Cottage Australia, he loves nothing more than his dog, his veggie patch, and a ripper book to read.

