Actor, singer & extremely talented dancer Zac Efron soared and flied into our hearts while starring in High School Musical, but this doesn’t mean we can overlook his many misadventures. Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom Mr Efron, there are no shirts allowed in here.



Remember the last time we saw Zac in a courtroom, he made us want to find a man like serial killer Ted Bundy? We'll also address the time he engineered an indoor fountain accident with a team of researchers. And who could forget the condom saga?



Can Zac be let off free of charge because his eyes are too dreamy? We (reluctantly) beg to differ!



Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.



Click here to try Jessie & Clare’s collection of lazy gewl approved workouts.

Use code LG20 for $20 off a yearly subscription to MOVE.



Listen to But Are You Happy? Hosted by Clare Stephens here.



A LIST OF EVERYONE WE'VE CANCELLED ALONG THE WAY:

Jojo "Get Your Ex On Your Podcast" Siwa

Jacob "We Need To Talk About Your Girlfiend" Elordi

Taylor "How I Uncancelled Myself" Swift (Taylor's Version)

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz & Kimberley Braddish



Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.