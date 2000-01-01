Donald Trump has done so many ridiculous things that we needed another episode just to fit them all in before we hand down our verdict.

During his four years as President of the United States there were absurd speeches, policies, and decisions that affected the entire world.



Charges in this episode include the time he thought spending billions on building a "Great Wall" was a brilliant idea, that time he yelled at a small child mowing his lawns at the White House and the fact that he started making up random virus cures during a pandemic with zero qualifications.

Honestly, his dancing is the main reason he shouldn't be allowed to run in the 2024 election in our opinion... it makes us feel funny in the tummy.

For a non-drinker, this guy has had 1 billion "hold my beer" moments and here are just a few of our favourites.

Plus, more of your Lazy Gewl stories.

